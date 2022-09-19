Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. 2,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,601. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

