Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,544 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,107. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

