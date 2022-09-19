Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 430,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,299. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

