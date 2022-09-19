Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,429 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 301,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,017. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

