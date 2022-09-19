Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.64. 31,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,324,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

