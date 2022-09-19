Robert W. Baird Trims Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Target Price to $245.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $211.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.31. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $209.86 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

