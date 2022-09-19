Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $11.95 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

GD stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,877. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.76. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

