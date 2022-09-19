Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $415.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,437. The firm has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

