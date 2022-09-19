Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $6.08 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

