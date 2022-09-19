Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,552 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 371,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in Sysco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.59. 17,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.61. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

