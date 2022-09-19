Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.12% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.88. 160,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,345. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.