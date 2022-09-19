Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.56 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

