Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

