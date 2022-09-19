Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 220 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.06. 142,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,278. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

