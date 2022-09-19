Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Rotork Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.