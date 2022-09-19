Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 96.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

