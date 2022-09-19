Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

RUTH traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $17.25. 499,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

