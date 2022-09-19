Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 3.7 %
RUTH traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $17.25. 499,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,675. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.