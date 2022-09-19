Ryo Currency Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $713,873.14 and approximately $782.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00024012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00156488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00271692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00732406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00576331 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2019. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,695,807 coins and its circulating supply is 40,578,494 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

