Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $347,461.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,909,863.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00.

CRM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,687,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 283.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.56 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.79.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

