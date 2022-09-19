Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.57, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.56 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.