SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $16.83. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 3,757 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.36.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
