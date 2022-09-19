SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $16.83. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 3,757 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

