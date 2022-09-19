Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.44

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sappi Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.