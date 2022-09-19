Sara Bay Financial Buys Shares of 1,340 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,891. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.