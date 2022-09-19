Sara Bay Financial Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sara Bay Financial decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Etsy makes up 2.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 1.7 %

Etsy stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.86. The stock had a trading volume of 77,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,727. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,640 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

