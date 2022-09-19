Sara Bay Financial Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Welltower were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

Welltower Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 40,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,865. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

