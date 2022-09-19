Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 191,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

