Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.52. 73,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,403. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

