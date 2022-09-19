Scotiabank Cuts Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Roots Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Roots stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Roots has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.95.
About Roots
