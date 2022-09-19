SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 6.3%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 32,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 767,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SES AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95.

Insider Activity at SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,656,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,434 shares of company stock valued at $538,078.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

