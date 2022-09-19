Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) versus Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Head-To-Head Survey

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Enovis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.04 billion 2.87 $347.94 million N/A N/A Enovis $3.85 billion 0.72 $71.66 million $2.19 23.42

Analyst Recommendations

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovis 0 2 4 0 2.67

Enovis has a consensus price target of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given Enovis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Enovis 3.49% 5.39% 3.19%

Summary

Enovis beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound sutures, wound healing dressings, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. It also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, the company engages in the production and sale of orthopedic devices; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemodialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; provision of asset management, enterprise consulting, enterprise management advisory services, as well as logistics and storage services, as well as export its products. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

