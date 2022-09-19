Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,881.40 ($34.82).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,296.50 ($27.75) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,188.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,177.06. The firm has a market cap of £166.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 560.12. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

