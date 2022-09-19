SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $70,150.44 and $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 122.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.