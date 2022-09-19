Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Grows By 16.5%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

