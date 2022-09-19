Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Declines By 11.0%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of BPTH stock remained flat at $3.63 during trading on Monday. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,704. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

