Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Rises By 19.6%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 224.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 220,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,498. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.