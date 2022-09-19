Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Expands By 22.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.73. 27,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.05.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
