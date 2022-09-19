Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Expands By 22.0%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.73. 27,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 466,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.