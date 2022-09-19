Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Declines By 18.0%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,097,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,123,000 after buying an additional 104,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,648,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.