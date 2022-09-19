Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Grows By 19.6%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after buying an additional 128,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after buying an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.