Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Increases By 15.9%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CalAmp Stock Performance

CalAmp stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 775,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,549. The stock has a market cap of $188.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CalAmp

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc purchased 105,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,380.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 467,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,952,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,958,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,823.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

