Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Declines By 18.5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Cars.com Stock Performance
CARS traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $784.51 million, a P/E ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cars.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.