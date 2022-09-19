Short Interest in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Declines By 18.5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $784.51 million, a P/E ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cars.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

