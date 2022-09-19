Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Rises By 20.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFVI traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,209. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

