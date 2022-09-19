Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Declines By 12.9%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.43. 1,763,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

