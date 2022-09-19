Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Grows By 12.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CHS

In other news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Price Performance

CHS Announces Dividend

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.21. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. CHS has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

