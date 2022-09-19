Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Increases By 13.7%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMSovereign Price Performance

COMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 5,066,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

