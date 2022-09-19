Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Increases By 10.1%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. 183,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.