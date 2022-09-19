Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Increases By 10.1%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFINGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.39. 183,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFINGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

