Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Declines By 11.7%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,442. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

