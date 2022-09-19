Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Grows By 22.6%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Euronav Stock Performance

Euronav stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,839. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $8,511,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth about $4,569,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

