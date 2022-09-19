Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Declines By 11.0%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Exponent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth $230,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 13.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 145,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,906. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. Exponent has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

