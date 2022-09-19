Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Increases By 22.1%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
EZGO Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
EZGO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,881. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.
EZGO Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZGO Technologies (EZGO)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.