Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Increases By 22.1%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EZGO Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

EZGO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,881. EZGO Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

