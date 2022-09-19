Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Decreases By 13.8%

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCSMF remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.